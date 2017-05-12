Report: San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will return for Game 1 of Western Conference finals

Spurs MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard will play Sunday against the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, ESPN reported late Thursday.

Leonard missed Thursday's series-clinching rout of the Rockets with a sprained ankle. ESPN reported that Leonard could have played if necessary, but was held out to give him extra time to rest for a potential Game 7 on Sunday.

The Spurs eliminated that possibility with their 39-point conquest of the Rockets in Game 6, improving to 5-0 this season without Leonard and Tony Parker, who is out for the rest of the postseason. They will instead face the heavily-favored Warriors (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Leonard was injured in the third quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday, an overtime Spurs victory in which he sat out much of the fourth and all of the extra period. He is averaging 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals in the playoffs.