Series preview: At last, Golden State Warriors get playoff date with San Antonio Spurs

For those looking to throw cold water on the domination that the Warriors have shown in the Western Conference the last two-plus years, their biggest argument is what we’re about to see, finally: Golden State playing against Gregg Popovich and the Spurs.

In their back-to-back trips to the NBA Finals, the Warriors along the way managed to avoid the Spurs, who were kingpins in the West before Steve Kerr took over the Warriors. In 2014-15, the Spurs lost an epic seven-game, first-round series against the Clippers and didn’t get Golden State. Last season, the Spurs were tripped up by Oklahoma City, in another terrific series, and were denied the chance to meet the Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

Well, not so this time. The Spurs are fresh off eliminating the Rockets and doing so rather impressively (winning by 39) without Kawhi Leonard in the clincher. That game showed why the Spurs can never be underestimated under any circumstance, a credit to Pop and the organization. More often than not, this team is prepared to play, and it’ll be a surprise if that weren’t the case against the favored Warriors.

During this run of Warriors dominance, the Spurs hold a 6-4 advantage in the regular season (whipping the Warriors in Oakland by 29 in the ’16-17 season opener), although that number is skewed because a handful of those games were played when teams were missing key players, either from injury or rest. Still, it demonstrates why San Antonio is the biggest threat in the West to the Warriors, and why the Warriors were perhaps a bit fortunate to avoid the Spurs until now.

That said, would it have made a difference?

The Warriors could also be blessed with the good fortunate of getting the Spurs at less than full strength. Tony Parker is done for the playoffs; he averaged 15 points a game and looked young before suffering his quad injury last week. And Leonard might not be 100 percent by Game 1, given the ankle sprain that kept him out of the Game 6 clincher. This would follow a pattern where the Warriors didn’t see Jusuf Nurkic in the first round against Portland and George Hill for two games in the second round against the Jazz.

But: Golden State is loaded and it might not matter. Especially if Draymond Green keeps this up. Green is playing perhaps the best basketball of his career, considering that this is the playoffs and also his disastrous one-game suspension from the 2016 NBA Finals. His post-season averages: 15 points, 51 percent shooting from deep, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and of course, defense. He’ll try to get into the head of LaMarcus Aldridge. Green appears to be a demon searching for redemption of sorts, and if this is the fuel that energized him against the Blazers and Jazz, so be it, say the Warriors.

1. How effective will Kawhi Leonard be? Yes, this is the No. 1 issue, at least heading into Game 1. It’s not about whether Leonard, with four days rest, will be good to go on his sprained ankle; but can he be 100 percent? He’ll need to be, given how much he means to the Spurs. Leonard will see plenty of Kevin Durant on the defensive end, and San Antonio will need 20-plus points a game because the Warriors’ defense through the playoffs has been sterling. If not, then a handful of role players will be asked to share the load and that might be uncomfortable for them.

2. Will this be the series where the Warriors miss Steve Kerr’s presence? The gut-feeling answer is a resounding “no.” The players have thrown their support squarely behind acting coach Mike Brown (a former Spurs assistant), with Green making a point to embrace Brown after every game so far. Following the Utah series, Curry said Brown’s tweaking of Kerr’s system has gone without a glitch. That said, until there’s adversity or a loss, which the Warriors haven’t experienced yet, we don’t know how they’ll respond to Brown, who must now match wits against Popovich, an all-time great. That might not happen until and unless the Warriors reach the NBA Finals, assuming of course that Kerr isn’t back by then.

3. Can Klay Thompson recapture his touch? Golden State managed to get this far despite so-so shooting from Thompson. He’s at 40 percent from the floor, 36 percent from deep, and didn’t see an elite defender in either the first or second round. And a good many of those shots were open looks. The Warriors managed to win anyway because Curry and Kevin Durant picked up the slack; how much longer can that happen? In this series, Thompson will see Danny Green, who is a very good defender and, like Thompson, a designated shooter. Maybe not this round, but definitely by the NBA Finals if they make it that far, the Warriors could use what Thompson does best.

51.2% -- No player has shot as well on as many attempts from 3-point range in the playoffs than Draymond Green, who is 21-for-41 (51.2 percent), fourth best among players with at least 25 attempts, from beyond the arc. The Warriors had an effective field goal percentage of 56.3 percent in the regular season, the highest mark in NBA history. And that was with Green shooting just 42 percent from the field and 31 percent from 3-point range. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are three of the best shooters in the league, and the Golden State offense functions just fine with Green as a distributor. But if Green is making shots as well, the Warriors become that much more difficult to defend. The Spurs had the league's No. 1 defense in the regular season and only one team held the Warriors to fewer points per 100 possessions than San Antonio did in its three games. But Durant missed two of those games and Green wasn't much of a threat from the perimeter. If he continues to shoot as well as he did in the first two rounds, it will be a pick-your-poison scenario for the Spurs' defense. -- John Schuhmann

Making the pick

This time last year in the West Finals, the Warriors fell behind Oklahoma City 3-1 and looked woozy, but then Klay Thompson caught fire in Game 6 and Golden State finished the job in Game 7. That was the only time the Warriors have been challenged in the West over the last two-plus post-seasons, and they’re making it look even easier now. Popovich and Leonard are the best combo, by far, the Warriors have faced so far in the playoffs. Still: With such an obvious talent gap between the teams, the big question in this series is whether the Spurs can avoid the same quick fate as the Blazers and Jazz in the earlier rounds. Warriors in 5.

