Ray Allen declines questions about exit from Boston Celtics, discusses Dwyane Wade's future

Legendary shooting guard Ray Allen has been in the news this week, mostly for reasons beyond his control.

Several members of the 2008 Boston Celtics championship team held a reunion earlier this week on TNT's Area 21, and Allen was notable for his absence. As the former Celtics explained, they took issue with Allen's departure via free agency for Miami in the summer of 2012.

But today Allen hosted an event in South Florida for his Ray of Hope Foundation, which was donating a computer lab to a middle school. And while Allen declined to answer questions about the Celtics, he did talk about his retirement, his advice for former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade, and what the future may hold for him, as Ira Winderman writes in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel: