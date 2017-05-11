Once a projected number one pick, Henry Giles hopes his knee troubles are a thing of the past

CHICAGO – There is a risk.

“Right,” Harry Giles agreed, and then agreed again with emphasis and honesty, as in: “Definitely. Because of the injury. But at the same time, you’ve got to give somebody a chance.”

There is a new role as an underdog.

“I love it,” the now-former Duke power forward said, and then more sincerity when he could have spitted out a boilerplate comment about how, really, nothing has changed. “It kind of motivates you. You’re working out and in the game it kind of gives you a little edge. You kind of want to get at people a little more, kind of want to show them what’s up. Some people may have forgotten and sleep on you a little bit. But at the same time I just want to go out there and show them. Try to be the hunter.”

There is, above all, a statement.

“The team that wants to take a chance on me,” he told NBA.com with even tones but certainty, “they won’t regret it.”

No kicker of emphasis or sincerity necessary.

Giles six weeks before the draft is exactly where he should be, even if he isn’t close to what he could be, truthful about his tough draw yet pointing straight ahead on a new plan for success. He is denying nothing about needing to prove himself and embracing the challenge he never wanted and finding strength in the adversity. He is the ultimate in “what could have been” and feeling bouncy about what still may be.

He may be the ultimate story in many years, a reminder driven home this week, again, as front offices and prospects for the June 22 selections gather for the annual pre-draft combine. The player who would have been in the mix for No. 1 if this was only about talent, after all, arrived in town at 15 in the latest NBA.com top 30 because this is not only about talent.

It’s about the surgery on his left knee in 2013 after tearing ligaments and cartilage while playing for the United States in an age-group tournament in Uruguay.

And the surgery after tearing a ligament in his right knee in a high school game in 2015.

And the other surgery on his left knee last October, for an unspecified injury.

Four years, three knee operations. One big draft issue.