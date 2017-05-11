NBA players, their shoes reimagined as sushi

NBA.com Staff

May 11, 2017 9:41 AM ET

Based on the photos on his Instagram account, Yujia Hu is a sushi chef in Italy with an interest in the world of sports. He has taken to making sushi rolls and other concoctions based on NBA players, soccer stars and some of the famous footwear these athletes sport. It's a remarkable work of food artistry and something worth checking out as the NBA playoffs roll on ...

 

 

