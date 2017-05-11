Breaking down Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards series with announcer Sean Grande

Boston Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande joins the show to help Lang Whitaker and me analyze Boston's big Game 5 win, preview Game 6 of the Celtics-Wizards series in D.C. on Friday, and look ahead to the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

Highlights below:

7:00 minute mark, on how Al Horford has stepped up for Celtics:

“Game 5 was Al Horford’s best game as a Celtic. He was the best player on the floor in the biggest game the Celtics have played in five years.”

9:00, what do Celtics need to do to finish off Wizards?

“They're not going to win by 25 points, and they're not going to shoot 50% from 3-point. But if they can keep it close then that raises the stakes [on Washington]."

11:00, on Celtics unique position of having No. 1 seed and guaranteed top 4 pick in 2017 NBA Draft

“Danny Ainge understands you’re not going to win a championship with a bunch of high-level 20-year-olds running around. At some point there needs to be a payout for all these picks.”

13:00, what attribute do Celtics need out of their 2017 Draft pick?

“They need that third scorer. If you add one more option, the Celtics will be a tough out.”

15:00, on Celtics’ rebuild being ahead of schedule

“No one wanted to take the back roads, but sometimes the back roads get you there pretty fast”

* * *

Visit NBA.com/playoffs for in-depth coverage all postseason. And be sure to subscribe to the Hang Time Podcast on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for a new episode every Thursday this postseason.