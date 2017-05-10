Manu Ginobili steps up when San Antonio Spurs need him most with virtuoso performance

SAN ANTONIO -- The one thing we know for certain that “Grandpa Juice” cannot do is grow hair. Everything else is up for discussion.

As the clock ticked down, James Harden rose for one final try, one last chance and was met by a memory with a spreading bald spot that blocked his shot.

“It was a risky play,” said Manu Ginobili.

0:33 Play Manu Ginobili's block on James Harden seals Spurs' Game 5 win

Just like his entire career. Full of floor burns and bruises and nights when he treated his own body with callous disregard just to make something happen.

This was not a soon-to-be 40 year old playing out the string, but a maestro showing the kids how to keep pulling all the strings.

Slashing across the lane for one of his vintage drives where he comes out on the other side of the basket and kisses the ball off the glass. Pulling up fearlessly out front and banging home a 3-pointer as if he didn’t have a care in the world. Even roaring down the court late in the second quarter, finding another gear, and then rising up as a lefty to flush a right-handed, wrong-footed dunk.

“I just had to shake his hand, because I’ve never done that,” said teammate Jonathon Simmons.

0:26 Play Manu Ginobili flies in for the monster right-handed dunk

There are a lot of things he’s done over 15 NBA seasons that a lot had never done or even seen before he rode in like the bull from the Argentine pampas and expanded our world view of the game with his zig-zagging drives, hellbent attitude and mop of long-gone dark hair that danced as wildly as he played.

He’s been an All-Star, an Olympic champion, a virtual pinball that has hit the bumpers and made the scoreboard practically tilt as a key ingredient in four Spurs championships.

The Spurs have always needed him, but perhaps never so much as on Tuesday night to help pull out a 110-107 overtime win against the Rockets in Game 5 that gave them a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Tim Duncan is retired. Point guard Tony Parker had been lost for the season to torn quadriceps muscle in Game 2. Then small forward and MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard rolled his left ankle and couldn’t get off the bench for the last 4:57 of the fourth quarter and all of overtime.

The Spurs needed a collective effort to survive and got it from the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Simmons and the rest. They also needed a scarred and tested veteran to show them how to avoid capsizing in the roiling waters.