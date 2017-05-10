Boston Celtics hope return to home floor can help slow streaking Washington Wizards

"The best way to guard him is as a team,’’ said Celtics guard and leading defender Avery Bradley, who pronounced himself adequately recovered from the dueling hip pointers he suffered in Games 3 and 4. "One player can’t stop him. It has to be an entire team building a wall.’’ He laughed and blamed the pun on Stevens.

Stevens doesn’t have a variety of personnel options to counteract Wall, mainly because Boston isn’t as far along in its rebuilding as Washington. Celtics president Danny Ainge began dismantling his elderly roster in 2013. Along the way Stevens has turned each corner faster than anticipated – reaching the last three postseasons while earning the No. 1 seed this year – which has masked the relative immaturity of Boston’s long-term mission to build a title contender.

There will be much complaining in TD Garden and on talk radio if the Celtics lose Game 5, which would probably signal the end to their season. In the bigger picture, however, their premature success has camouflaged many of the valuable assets that Ainge has yet to utilize – the maximum salary space that can be managed this summer, the wealth of young players on rookie contracts that can be packaged into a trade, and the two picks from the Nets that could be No. 1 overall this June as well as next year. In that sense, the Celtics are currently playing with house money.

The strength of the Celtics’ position – they need only hold serve at home to advance – belies the lopsided results from Washington, and Thomas has remained intent on focusing on the positives. Since being picked up on the cheap by Ainge at the 2015 trade deadline, Thomas has emerged as Boston’s most prolific scorer since Larry Bird because he has refused to accept what is obvious to everyone else – whether it has been overcoming his size at 5-foot-9, or continuing to lead the Celtics despite the shocking death of his younger sister in a car accident on the eve of the playoffs.

His failure to dominate in Washington, where he combined for 32 points (fewer than he had scored in either of the games in Boston), has led to speculation that Thomas has been exhausted by the emotional turmoil of his postseason. But he appeared resolute after practice on Tuesday.

"We’ve got to remain confident in ourselves – in what we did to get us to this point,’’ Thomas said. "I’ve got to put my foot on the gas and I can’t take it off. I’ve got to keep going, and I know if I do, my teammates will follow.’’

It was true, Bradley said, that the young Celtics had been discouraged at times by their poor shooting over the last two games. "That could go back to immaturity a little bit, and just losing control as a group,’’ Bradley said. "I think the coaches, the players -- all of us as a whole -- we definitely have to do a better job of keeping our composure and making sure that we are focused. Even if we are down in the game like that, all you can do is play hard at the end of the day. And so we have to do that as a unit.’’

That’s what they’ve done for most of this year, and for the two years before. That is why this young team has progressed ahead of schedule. But the question facing them in Game 5 may be beyond them: Is this simply John Wall’s time?

