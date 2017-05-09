Kendrick Perkins says Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook 'back on talking terms'

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are back on talking terms, according to former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins.

“They’re back on talking terms... -Kendrick Perkins discusses Kevin Durant/Russell Westbrook relationship on #KGArea21pic.twitter.com/wsUmpnhxqi — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 9, 2017

Perkins says Durant and Westbrook reconnected after Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record on April 10.

"I think the night that Russ actually broke the record, I had texted KD," Perkins said on TNT's Area 21 Monday night. "The next day, he was talking about something and he sent me a text and was like, 'Me and Russ had a nice conversation.' The media don't even know nothing about it, but I just let it be known that they're back on talking terms, the differences are aside."

The apparent phone call is the first reported conversation between Durant and Westbrook since Durant joined Golden State in July.