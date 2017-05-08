NBA hairstyles, Coach K on Utah Jazz, Draft Combine preview & more

NBA Soundsystem

May 9, 2017 10:15 AM ET

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

  • NBA Next
    • NBA.com draft expert Scott Howard-Cooper previews this week's 2017 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago
  • Kick'N It
    • Chris "COSeezy" Strachan breaks down the trademark hairstyles around the league, from James Harden to Kyrie Irving to Norris Cole
    • Plus, Pelicans guard Quinn Cook shares the origin story of the "Duke starting five" haircut trend
  • Coach K
    • Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski recounts his multiple connections with the Utah Jazz
  • Mistah F.A.B.
    • Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. on his Warriors fandom and the connections between music and sports

* * *

