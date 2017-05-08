NBA hairstyles, Coach K on Utah Jazz, Draft Combine preview & more

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

NBA Next NBA.com draft expert Scott Howard-Cooper previews this week's 2017 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago

Kick'N It Chris "COSeezy" Strachan breaks down the trademark hairstyles around the league, from James Harden to Kyrie Irving to Norris Cole Plus, Pelicans guard Quinn Cook shares the origin story of the "Duke starting five" haircut trend

Coach K Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski recounts his multiple connections with the Utah Jazz

Mistah F.A.B. Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. on his Warriors fandom and the connections between music and sports



* * *

