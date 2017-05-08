Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards wage first of (hopefully) many playoff showdowns

Make it plain, Isaiah Thomas. Make it plain.

“We don’t like them,” the Boston Celtics’ star guard said last week, “and they don’t like us.”

1:09 Play Isaiah Thomas didn't mince words about the Celtics-Wizards rivalry.

Don’t mince words, Markieff Morris: what were you thinking during that amazing 26-0 third-quarter run Sunday night in Game 4 of your Washinton Wizards’ series against Boston?

“Blow them the (bleep) out,” Morris said. “Keep pressing them. Go up 50 if we can.”

This isn’t James Harden and Russell Westbrook, good and close friends, squaring off in the first round. This isn’t LeBron James patting an entire nation on its head in a semifinal series devoid of any drama. There is good old fashioned hatred between Boston and Washington, two teams desperate to break through and reach the conference finals -- for the first time since 2012 for the Celtics, for the first time since 1979 (!) for the Wizards.

All the nonsense between the teams in the regular season -- Jae Crowder’s finger wag in John Wall’s face, the funeral game, and so on -- pales and fades when you get to this point of the season, with their Eastern Conference semifinal series tied at 2-2 after Washington’s blowout win over Boston Sunday.

Make no mistake: James is still That Dude. And as such, his Cavs are still the favorites in the Eastern Conference -- this season, next season, and maybe another one or two afterward. But at some point, James will -- probably -- start his decline. Someone will ascend in the East and have an opportunity to win championships.

This Celtics-Wizards series is one of the first true on-court rounds of that multi-year, multi-team, multi-superstar battle. That the two teams really have animosity toward one another only adds spice to the stew. You don’t see this much anymore. And if Boston and Washington wind up facing each other several times in future playoffs for high stakes, so much the better, for them and the league.

0:32 Play Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected in Game 3 after shoving Kelly Olynyk.

“They have their core guys; we have our core guys,” Wall said last week. “Teams always make adjustments, but you have these two teams, and I feel like we're the next two teams. We feel like we're the next team that can be right behind Cleveland, or on top of Cleveland, and these guys feel the same way. I don't feel like there's no better matchup that you want to have in the second round, to test with, to see who goes to go play against whoever wins the (other) series.”

You don’t have to squint much to see a near future where either Boston or Washington could break through and win a conference title, given their respective offensive strengths and the Cavs’ defensive issues -- at least, Cleveland’s current version.

“I can speak for everyone on our team -- we all believe that we have a shot this year, if we play the right way,” Celtics guard Avery Bradley said last week.

“I feel like the way we’re playing right now can challenge any team,” Bradley said. “As long as we continue to play this way and move the ball the way we’re moving it, and Isaiah’s playing at a high level, and we’re prepared to knock down wide open shots, it’s hard for any team to guard us, and I like our chances. I feel like if I didn’t like our chances, I’m in the wrong sport, if we don’t believe in each other.”

Of course, James has been crushing the dreams of Next Men Up in the east for almost a decade now.

First came the Chicago Bulls, who had the league’s MVP in 2011 (Derrick Rose) and sported a lot of tough-minded, well-coached players that made life hell for James and the Miami Heat. But after Rose tore his ACL in Game 1 of the first round of the 2012 playoffs, the Bulls’ trajectory was permanently altered. They made the Eastern Conference semifinals twice afterward and lost to James twice more -- the Heat version in 2013 and the Cavs version in 2015. They never again re-appeared as a legit threat to James.

8:54 Play Take a look back at the 2013 Heat-Bulls semifinal series.

The Indiana Pacers then looked inevitable, a defensive power led by a rim-protecting, All-Star center in Roy Hibbert, a promising point guard in George Hill, a tough-minded vet in David West and an emerging superstar in Paul George. They were a possession or two from beating the Heat in the 2013 East finals, but couldn’t close the deal, losing in seven games. They got back to the conference finals the next season but were dispatched in six games.

9:52 Play The 2013 Heat-Pacers conference finals series was an epic one.

By the 2014-15 season, when the Golden State Warriors exploded into dominance, the NBA game had changed. The 3-pointer became ascendant, small ball became the preferred way to play, defenses switched on everything, and Hibbert’s skills became, almost in a flash, irrelevant. The game passed him and the Pacers by seemingly overnight.

The Atlanta Hawks were next, going 60-22 in 2014-15, moving the ball with purpose and intelligence and meeting James, now back with Cleveland, in the conference finals. Two years later, the Hawks are still looking for a postseason win over the Cavs, having gone 0-8 in consecutive series against Cleveland.

5:24 Play The Cavs sweep away the Hawks to reach The 2015 Finals.

The Toronto Raptors? Beaten in the conference finals in six games by LeBron’s Cavs in 2016 and swept in the semifinals by his squad this year. The Raptors’ window isn’t closed, but that’s not an encouraging trend line, and Toronto’s core is a little older than Boston’s or Washington’s.

4:09 Play The Cavs eliminate the Raptors in six games to reach The 2016 Finals.

(Moral: when you get a shot at the King, you better not miss.)

Boston is already a step up on Washington, having beaten the Wizards out last summer for free agent Al Horford. The two teams were finalists for the four-time All-Star, who was also in play with Oklahoma City. The Thunder hoped to convince Kevin Durant to stay in OKC by luring Horford first, then re-signing Durant. Of course, Durant went to Golden State, nixing that dream scenario for OKC.

In the end, Horford went to Boston, for four years and $113 million.

The Celtics thus already sport two All-Stars in Thomas and Horford. They will reap the benefits of the post-spike NBA by having several of their role players on pre-spike contracts for the next several years. Forward Jae Crowder, has three more years on his current deal totaling $21.8 million, or about $2 million less than Ryan Anderson will make per season in Houston during the same stretch of time. Three rookies that are in the team’s rotation -- 2015 first-rounder Marcus Smart, 2016 first-rounder Terry Rozier and 2017 first-rounder Jaylen Brown -- and still on rookie deals through 2019 (Smart) at the earliest provide insanely good financial value.