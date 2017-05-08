Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry plans to opt out of contract this summer

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will opt out of his contract this summer and become a free agent, according to ESPN's Marc Stein:

Expected as it was, Kyle Lowry made it official this AM in Toronto, telling local reporters: "I will be opting out" to become a free agent — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 8, 2017

Lowry would immediately become one of the best targets on this summer's free agent market. A three-time All-Star, the 31-year-old Lowry averaged a career-best 22.4 points this season, along with seven assists.

Lowry suffered an ankle injury during Toronto's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against Cleveland and missed the final two games of Cleveland's four-game sweep.