San Antonio Spurs rookie Dejounte Murray pressed into starting role and ready for more action

“The thing about me is, I get comfortable as I go,” said Murray, who started eight games during the regular season. “So when the game started I wasn’t as comfortable. I’ve never been a part of a playoff game. Being out there is different than being on the bench. But as the time went on I got more and more comfortable and when the time comes for Game 4 I’ll be ready to go.”

Popovich said Saturday that he will start Murray again and he doesn’t expect some miraculous metamorphosis by Sunday night.

"He’s going to do whatever he does,” Popovich said. “It’s one game. I don’t think people change to much in one game. He’ll work hard. He’ll try to do well. We’ll start him again. And we’ll win or we’ll lose … and go to dinner.”

Murray will start with Patty Mills coming on in relief, the same as he’s done for Parker.

Mills, like the rest of the Spurs veterans, has been in Murray’s ear all season. So the message won’t change now.

Stay ready.

Same as they warned during training camp. But the stakes are much higher now, especially with Houston’s Patrick Beverley attacking the rookie relentlessly from the opening tip.

“It’s obviously a tough spot, so you just try and give him as much confidence as you can to try and be yourself,” Mills said. “He’s been watching as well. He knows what’s coming. We knew Beverley was going to come after him a little bit. But I thought he done well. His first meaningful playoff game, and you just have to learn from that and keep on growing. But the things you tell him is that you try to be you and be confident. And when you make a decision, own that decision, whether it’s a drive or a shot, you shoot to mean it, drive to mean it. I thought he did a good job, especially on the defensive end, deflections and you know, long, long wingspan, so using that to his advantage is definitely good for us.”

Putting themselves in Murray’s shoes in that pressure-packed moment doesn’t take a ton of imagination for the Spurs. They’ve all had their welcome to the playoffs moment. But not under these sort of circumstances, taking the place of a future Hall of Famer with a chance to advance to the conference finals hanging in the balance.

“That’s the best thing about this game and the best thing about being a professional athlete,” Mills said. "You get to adjust and learn on the fly. And that’s exactly what he’s doing … I was proud of the way he handled it.”

The challenge gets tougher from here. The expectations will increase. The responsibility on Murray ratchets up the deeper he goes into his first playoff journey.

He’ll stay focused on the task at hand. He’ll continue to study the game film on his iPad and continue to take in all the wisdom being passed along from within the locker room and back home from the likes of Jamal Crawford and others.

“I’m just trying to keep myself walled off from everything that doesn’t matter because this is real stuff,” Murray said. “Coach is going to look to me to be that guy with the first unit. And I just have to get more comfortable with those guys and know where LA [LaMarcus Aldridge] and Kawhi [Leonard] want the ball. But like I said, it’s just a comfort thing for me. My confidence is up there and I wasn’t nervous. It’s just another ball game. And it showed me a lot. But it’s on to the next one.”

