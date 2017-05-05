Report: Steve Kerr unlikely to be back on sidelines for Utah Jazz series

The Golden State Warriors are 6-0 in the playoffs, but half of those wins (since Game 3 of the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers) have come under the watch of assistant coach Mike Brown.

The Warriors are up 2-0 in their Western Conference semifinal series with the Utah Jazz after last night's win, but it appears unlikely that coach Steve Kerr will resume his duties anytime soon.

2:42 Play The Warriors defeated the Jazz to take a 2-0 series edge in the West semifinals.

Kerr, who has been dealing with lingering health issues since that Game 3 win against Portland, will reportedly be headed to Duke University Medical Center to seek alleviation of his symptoms. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com has more: