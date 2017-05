Sixty-seven players expected to attend NBA Draft Combine

NEW YORK -- The National Basketball Association announced today that 67 players are expected to attend the 2017 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour. This marks the first year Under Armour will serve as the event's title partner.



The NBA Draft Combine is the first step in the NBA Draft process for NBA hopefuls and features five-on-five games as well as strength and agility drills at Chicago’s Quest Multisport on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12.



Below is a list of expected attendees at the 2017 NBA Draft Combine powered by Under Armour.

PLAYER ... FROM

Adebayo, Edrice ... Kentucky

Alkins, Rawle ... Arizona

Allen, Jarrett ... Texas

Allen, Kadeem ... Arizona

Anigbogu, Ike ... UCLA

Anunoby, OG ... Indiana

Artis, Jamel ... Pittsburgh

Bacon, Dwayne ... Florida State

Beachem, V.J. ... Notre Dame

Bell, Jordan ... Oregon

Blossomgame, Jaron ... Clemson

Boucher, Chris ... Oregon

Bradley, Tony ... North Carolina

Briscoe, Isaiah ... Kentucky

Brooks, Dillon ... Oregon

Bryant, Thomas ... Indiana

Collins, John ... Wake Forest

Collins, Zach ... Gonzaga

Diallo, Hamidou ... Kentucky

Dorsey, Tyler ... Oregon

Dotson, Damyean ... Houston

Dozier, PJ ... South Carolina

Evans, Jawun ... Oklahoma State

Ferguson, Terrance ... Adelaide (AUS)

Fox, De’Aaron ... Kentucky

Fultz, Markelle ... Washington

Giles, Harry ... Duke

Hart, Josh ... Villanova

Hayes, Nigel ... Wisconsin

Hicks, Isaiah ... North Carolina

Iwundu, Wesley ... Kansas State

Jackson, Frank ... Duke

Jackson, Justin ... North Carolina

Jackson, Justin ... Maryland

Jeanne, Jonathan ... Nancy (France)

Jok, Peter ... Iowa

Jones, Andrew ... Texas

Kennard, Luke ... Duke

Kuzma, Kyle ... Utah

Leaf, TJ ... UCLA

Lydon, Tyler ... Syracuse

Mason III, Frank ... Kansas

Meeks, Kennedy ... North Carolina

Mika, Eric ... BYU

Mitchell, Donovan ... Louisville

Morris, Monte ... Iowa State

Motley, Johnathan ... Baylor

Mykhailiuk, Svi ... Kansas

Ojeleye, Semi ... SMU

Oliver, Cameron ... Nevada

Patton, Justin ... Creighton

Peters, Alec ... Valparaiso

Rabb, Ivan ... California

Reed, Davon ... Miami (FL)

Robinson, Devin ... Florida

Simmons, Kobi ... Arizona

Sumner, Edmond ... Xavier

Swanigan, Caleb ... Purdue

Thornwell, Sindarius ... South Carolina

Trimble, Melo ... Maryland

Wagner, Moritz ... Michigan

Walton Jr., Derrick ... Michigan

Welsh, Thomas ... UCLA

White, Derrick ... Colorado

Williams-Goss, Nigel ... Gonzaga

Wilson, D.J. ... Michigan

Yurtseven, Omer ... North Carolina St.