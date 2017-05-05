2017 NBA Playoffs
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker has surgery; Gregg Popovich undecided on Game 3 starter

May 5, 2017 12:34 PM ET

In perhaps a few weeks, the San Antonio Spurs may soon have an idea of the recovery schedule for point guard Tony Parker.

While they wait for that to get ironed out, there's still the matter of who will start in Parker's place for tonight's Game 3 (9:30 ET, ESPN) against the Houston Rockets. 

Earlier today, the Spurs released a statement in which they revealed Parker had successful surgery to repair his ruptured left quadriceps tendon. A timeline for his return is unknown.

After shootaround Friday, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he's not sure of whom among Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray and the rest of the Spurs' guards will start tonight. 

David Aldridge explains how Tony Parker's injury will affect the Spurs' playoff hopes.

