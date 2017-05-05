Golden State Warriors beat healthy competition, Green's health scare in Game 2

OAKLAND – The part about Draymond Green on his back and grabbing his left knee along the baseline near the Warriors bench and Oracle Arena turning hushed, that was taking it too far. The rest of it, though.

The rest of the scare Thursday night. There was one, after all, a noteworthy Golden State development in these days of regularly lounging through fourth quarters while turning opponents into splashed bowling pins, and maybe even a necessary development that will become beneficial once the Jazz are dispatched. Or officially dispatched.

It ended as a 115-104 victory, a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals and a 6-0 mark in the playoffs, but after Utah had been within nine points with 4 ½ minutes remaining and seven with 1:45 left. Even if the Jazz couldn’t deliver more than temporary fright, they forced the Warriors to keep playing, a rarity after backhanding the Trail Blazers to finish the four-game sweep in the first round and then leading by double digits the entire final period and by as many as 21 in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and even Green all having to play at least seven minutes in the fourth in Game 2 was an accomplishment for the Jazz, especially with starting point guard George Hill sidelined by a toe injury, and strangely good for the Warriors as well. They needed the run, not the rest. Playing with some pressure – anything close to resembling pressure, in their case – would be more valuable than just playing along.

This goes back to April 16 inside the same Oracle, after Game 1 of the first round, after his Warriors had been pushed by the Trail Blazers before winning, after Golden State had won for the 17th time in 18 outings dating to the end of the regular season, and coach Steve Kerr embraced being threatened. He said it from the safety of a victory, once the All Clear sign was given and the Damian Lillard-C.J. McCollum scoring menace had passed, but, “You take a really good punch from your opponent” and “It was, to me, the perfect way to win” and “You get a real taste for what you’re up against.”

The Warriors welcomed the chance to get hit, because it helped steel them for the increased intensity ahead and because in-your-face demands focus. Same thing Thursday night. They had to execute before Utah had a chance to turn the whole series into a scare at 1-1 heading to Salt Lake City for Game 3 on Saturday. Not winning easy for a change was a welcome development.

“It’s a good thing,” Mike Brown, Golden State’s interim coach, said. “Anytime we have to figure things out as the course of the game goes on, especially late, we like that challenge. But in the same breath, too, there are a lot of good teaching points we can make throughout the course of the game where we feel like we can be better as a unit.”