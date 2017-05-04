2017 NBA Playoffs
2017 NBA Playoffs

George Hill (toe) will miss Game 2 vs. Golden State Warriors

NBA.com Staff

May 4, 2017 1:46 PM ET

1:58

The Jazz look to climb from a 1-0 series hole tonight in Oakland.

Utah Jazz point guard George Hill played in just 49 games during the regular season after a variety of maladies sidelined him. Those nagging injuries haven't been a problem for Hill so far in the playoffs as he has appeared in all eight of Utah's games to date.

However, Hill will not suit up for Game 2 of the Jazz's series with the Golden State Warriors (10:30 ET, ESPN) due to a toe injury:

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.