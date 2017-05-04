George Hill (toe) will miss Game 2 vs. Golden State Warriors

Utah Jazz point guard George Hill played in just 49 games during the regular season after a variety of maladies sidelined him. Those nagging injuries haven't been a problem for Hill so far in the playoffs as he has appeared in all eight of Utah's games to date.

However, Hill will not suit up for Game 2 of the Jazz's series with the Golden State Warriors (10:30 ET, ESPN) due to a toe injury:

Injury update - George Hill is OUT with left big toe soreness #UTAatGSW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 4, 2017

Quin on George Hill's toe injury: "Its a big one. It's something he's been fighting all year. It's been sore. He's been playing through it." — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) May 4, 2017

George Hill will miss tonight's game with a sore big toe. — Aaron Falk (@aaronfalk) May 4, 2017