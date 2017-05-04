2017 NBA Playoffs
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry misses practice with bad ankle

The Associated Press

May 4, 2017 2:24 PM ET

TORONTO (AP)  -- All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors missed practice Thursday because of his sprained left ankle, and the team says more tests are scheduled to determine the severity of the injury.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey says Lowry is being listed as questionable to play in Friday's Game 3 of the Raptors' Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland leads the series 2-0.

Lowry was hurt early in the second half of Toronto's loss in Cleveland on Wednesday after colliding with a teammate and taking an awkward fall. Lowry returned to the game briefly, and was then shut down when the Cavaliers took full control by the start of the fourth quarter.

