Tony Parker (ruptured left quadriceps tendon) out for remainder of playoffs

The San Antonio Spurs' hopes of making their first Finals in three seasons just took a major hit. According to a release from the team, star point guard Tony Parker will miss the remainder of the playoffs due to a ruptured left quadriceps tendon.

Tony Parker Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/i3SUAo9Map — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 4, 2017

Parker suffered a left leg injury late in last night's Game 2 against the Houston Rockets and had to be carried off the court.

0:28 Play Tony Parker suffers an injury late in Game 2 vs. Houston.

Parker had 18 points, four assists and three rebounds, while shooting 8-for-13 from the field, when he tried a runner in the lane that missed. He was defended by the Rockets' Pat Beverley, but not bumped on the play.

Parker stayed down in the lane, barely moving, until the training staff arrived. He could not put weight on the knee and had to be carried off the court by teammates Dewayne Dedmon and Dejounte Murray.

One of coach Gregg Popovich's top priorities in the final weeks of the regular season was making sure he got Parker healthy and in rhythm for the playoff push.

More than seeding or home-court advantage, Popovich believed the Spurs needed Parker in order to stay competitive against the other heavyweights in the Western Conference playoffs. Now that Parker will miss the rest of the postseason with a left leg injury, the Spurs will be tested like they rarely have been before.

"If we don't have him, it's going to be a lot tougher to hang with teams like Houston and Golden State, the Clippers, that kind of thing," Popovich told The Associated Press before the season ended.

With Parker out, backup Patty Mills could move into a starting role and the Spurs will also likely give Kawhi Leonard more ball-handling responsibility.

"If he's not right or he can't play, we're going to have a tough time staying with the big boys," Popovich said during the regular season. "When he's been healthy we've had a rhythm, he gets into it defensively and has set a tone on the perimeter for us along with Kawhi. His organization of the team is really important, understanding time and score, what's going on the court.

"He's a great source for me to read what we're doing that night in that game and what might be needed."

Game 3 of the series is on Friday night in Houston.

News of the severity of Parker's injury began to trickle out Thursday morning via The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski ...

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker is expected to undergo season-ending surgery after sustaining a left leg injury Wednesday night, league sources told The Vertical. After suffering a non-contact leg injury in the 121-96 Game 2 victory over Houston on Wednesday night, Parker underwent an MRI on Thursday morning in San Antonio. The team is expected to rule out Parker for the rest of the playoffs and schedule a procedure based on the outcome of the MRI exam, league sources said. ... For the Spurs, the loss of Parker is a devastating blow. Parker, 34, averaged 15.9 points and 3.1 assists this postseason. He’s been part of four NBA title teams with San Antonio. The Spurs travel to Houston for Game 3 on Friday with their Western Conference semifinal series tied 1-1

and USA Today's Sam Amick:

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker's season appears to be over after an injury late in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. While results of the MRI taken Thursday morning were not yet announced, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick on Thursday that the Spurs are expecting Parker to need season-ending knee surgery. The person requested anonymity because the results of the MRI hadn't been publicly released. The pre-MRI diagnosis was that Parker had likely suffered either a partial or full tear of his left quadriceps tendon with surgery seen as the likely solution, either way.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Parker's teammates were expecting the worst regarding the injury after Wednesday's Game 2 in San Antonio:

Manu Ginobili said saw Parker after after the game and said he was still in pain. He said Parker remained unable to put any weight on his left leg. "It's hard to see him limping and hurting now and you kind of know we're not going to see him any time soon," Ginobili said. "So, that's a tough blow." Ginobili said at first he didn't think that the injury was severe. "I thought it was just like a Charley horse because he got hit in the quad," Ginobili said. "He was grabbing his quad in the beginning. But, then when he wasn't moving and he couldn't put weight on it to come back to the locker room, that's when we all got worried. So, yeah, we've got to be patient and see tomorrow what happens, but it didn't look good." ... Patty Mills said he gave Parker a hug after the game, adding that nothing else needed to be said. "He has that presence just like [Tim Duncan] has that presence," Mills said. "And he was rolling the last month, going back to his old self. But he has that presence on the floor, especially when he's on the break, when the ball is in his hands he makes big time plays and big time shots and big time moves." Mills said that he's ready to fill in for Parker if need be. "To be honest, I have no idea what the plan is, moving forward," Mills said. "The big dog makes the hard decisions. Luckily, we don't. But I can tell you one thing, we are all ready to step up and make an impact. We are all clear on the game plan and our roles, so whatever decision is made we are ready." ... Pau Gasol, who has previously fought through injuries and adversity in the playoffs, tried to remain optimistic about losing Parker. "It's unfortunate, but you can't dwell on the downside or the negatives," Gasol said. "You've got to take advantage if you can of those type of hits to bring your group even more together and fight through it.

3:58 Play Tony Parker's teammates discuss the impact of his injury on the team.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.