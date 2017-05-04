When 'Playoff' LeBron James gets into gear for Cleveland Cavaliers, opponents beware

CLEVELAND – After everyone went through this a year ago, after the Toronto Raptors took their turn as turnstiles for another LeBron James-led team barreling toward the NBA Finals, Dwane Casey of the Raptors gave credit where it was due.

“He just took over,” the Toronto coach said then. “He took it to another level. Just mentally, physically, defensively, offensively, he wasn’t going to let them lose.

“He canceled Christmas.”

Fast-forward 12 months and James seems on the verge of canceling what’s left of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“Playoff LeBron” isn’t just a thing in this 2017 postseason – it’s a hashtag. It’s a force. It’s a movement, and it might as well be a cyborg, calling to mind time-traveler Reese’s frantic warning about Terminator Arnold: It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity or remorse or fear. And it absolutely will not stop – ever – until you are dead!

Seriously, can’t you just imagine DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry or one of the other members of the Raptors thinking that about now?

The Cavaliers led by 30 points in Game 2 Wednesday before exiting with a 125-103 victory from Quicken Loans Arena, 48 hours after leading by 25 en route to a 116-105 triumph in Game 1. They are 6-0 in the East bracket so far, halfway to the number of victories they need to advance to their third consecutive Finals (and James’ seventh in as many years).

Cleveland went 12-2 last year through its three East rounds and 12-2 in 2015, the first postseason of James’ second Cavs incarnation. Before that, with Miami, the game’s best player helped the Heat go 12-3, 12-6, 12-4 and 12-3, which suggests he’s getting better at this.

The man scored 39 points on 10-of-14 shooting in about 36 minutes in Game 2, with six rebounds, four assists, three steals, three turnovers and two blocks. He hit four of his six 3-point attempts and got to the foul line 21 times, more than Toronto as a team, making 15 of his free throws.

James had one of his best overall regular seasons (even if he and the Cavs seemed at times to treat 2016-17 as a preseason), averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 54.8 percent overall and 36.3 on 3-pointers. But he has found yet another gear since Cleveland opened against Indiana in the first round: 34.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 56.6 percent shooting and 48.3 on 3-pointers.

Oh, and in the process of dealing a severe blow to the Raptors’ hopes and dreams, James blew past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762) to take over the No. 2 spot (5,777) on the all-time playoff points list. Only Michael Jordan (5,987) remains in front of him now, and at his current rate, James would catch His Airness before or in the Finals.