San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker carried off court with leg injury

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs point guard Tony Parker had to be carried off the court with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 Wednesday night when he suffered a left leg injury.

The Spurs said Parker will undergo an MRI on Thursday, while Popovich added "it's not good" when referencing the injury.

Tony Parker suffered a left leg injury and will not return to tonight's game. He will undergo an MRI exam tomorrow. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 4, 2017

Pop on Tony Parker's knee injury: "It's not good." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 4, 2017

Parker had 18 points, four assists and three rebounds, while shooting 8-for-13 from the field, when he tried a runner in the lane that missed. He was defended by the Rockets' Pat Beverley, but not bumped on the play.

Parker stayed down in the lane, barely moving, until the training staff arrived. He could not put weight on the knee and had to be carried off the court by teammates Dewayne Dedmon and Dejounte Murray.