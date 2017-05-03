Report: Former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy shot in leg

Former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy is recovering after being wounded in a shooting over the weekend in the Los Angeles area, according to multiple reports.

Seattle's KING 5 TV initially reported the news, with USA Today providing additional detail that Roy was hit in the leg while shielding several children during what was described as a random shooting outside his grandmother's home. He is reportedly recovering in Washington state.

Roy played six seasons for the Blazers, making three All-Star Games before a series of injuries forced his premature retirement at 28. Now 32, Roy is the basketball coach at Seattle's Nathan Hale High School.