Report: Atlanta Hawks discussing changes to front office

NBA.com staff reports

May 3, 2017 4:28 PM ET

The Atlanta Hawks have parted ways with their GM Wes Wilcox, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Goodman and Marc Spears.

Despite this report, the Hawks told Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today that there are "no changes to report at this time."

Wilcox was promoted to the role of general manager in the summer of 2015, and the Hawks went a combined 91-73 during his tenure.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer is also the team's President of Basketball Operations. In an interview a few weeks ago, Hawks majority owner Anthony Ressler said he did not forsee the Hawks making any changes to their front office structure.

The Hawks have several decisions facing them this summer, but none as important as what to do with Paul Millsap, who could opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

