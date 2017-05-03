Golden State Warriors talk with Marcus Thompson

Marcus Thompson of The Mercury News joins Lang Whitaker and I to talk about his new book "Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Stephen Curry", Steve Kerr's health status, Kevin Durant's first playoff run with Golden State and much more. Then we analyze the Wizards-Celtics series and play some trivia with NBA.com's John Schuhmann.

