Golden State Warriors talk with Marcus Thompson

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

May 4, 2017 9:10 AM ET

Marcus Thompson of The Mercury News joins Lang Whitaker and I to talk about his new book "Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Stephen Curry",  Steve Kerr's health status, Kevin Durant's first playoff run with Golden State and much more. Then we analyze the Wizards-Celtics series and play some trivia with NBA.com's John Schuhmann.

Visit NBA.com/playoffs for in-depth coverage all postseason.

