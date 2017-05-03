2017 NBA Playoffs
Former, current NBA players react to Isaiah Thomas' 53-point game

Kobe Bryant, C.J. McCollum were among some of those that praised Isaiah Thomas on his performance

NBA.com Staff

May 3, 2017 1:55 AM ET

4:14

On what would've been his sister's 23rd birthday, Isaiah Thomas poured in a career-high 53 points to lift the Celtics to a Game 2 victory over the Wizards. With the death of his sister still on his mind, Thomas has found ways to excel in the playoffs thus far.

The two-time All-Star took over in the fourth quarter and overtime on Tuesday night with a combined 29 points. His 53 points were the second highest in postseason franchise history and the most in an NBA Playoffs game since Allen Iverson in 2003.

Throughout and after Thomas' performance, former and current NBA players recognized the remarkable night for the Celtics star.

