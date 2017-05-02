The San Antonio Spurs need more from LaMarcus Aldridge against high-octane Houston Rockets

You know, second fiddle.

But there was LaMarcus “Nero” Aldridge doing little more than playing “Turkey in the Straw” while the Rockets burned down the AT&T Center in the opener of the Western Conference semifinals.

In just over 25 minutes of Game 1, the 6-foot-11 power forward took seven shots, made two and scored four points, often looking like a puppy stranded in the middle of a freeway at rush hour.

Frozen, unable to decide where to go or what to do.

“There were so many areas where we did not perform well, so many things that we must improve,” said teammate Manu Ginobili.

“I have to figure out what I can do better,” said Pau Gasol. “You’ll have to ask LaMarcus about LaMarcus.”

“That’s not our problem,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “Transition defense was horrible. Our choices offensively were horrible. We just didn’t play a very wise game in any respect.”

If the Spurs circled any more wagons around Aldridge, they might have turned into an old black-and-white TV western.

Popovich, in particular, did what he often does after a bad loss, shedding his grumpy curmudgeon persona for one where he becomes the butt of every punch line.

It seemed like a lot went wrong in Game 1?

“Are you being judgmental?” he cracked. “Did a lot of things go wrong? That’s the opinion of most. So I’m going to go with that.”

Any silver lining? Like maybe you can't play worse than a game where you trailed at one point by 39?

“OK, we’ll take that one too,” Popovich said. “Pile it on. Pile it on.”