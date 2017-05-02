Middle Tennessee State's JaCorey Williams keeps putting in work

This is a story about getting a second chance in life and taking advantage of it. Former Middle Tennessee State forward JaCorey Williams was the beneficiary of that second chance. Could it lead him to the NBA?

Williams has a long way to go before that becomes reality. But he helped his cause earlier this month by leading the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in scoring. NBA scouts say it wasn’t the greatest PIT field ever, but Williams averaged 20.3 points and seven rebounds and shot 54 percent from the field. That got some scouts’ attention.

Those three days in Portsmouth were a microcosm of Williams’ last two years, yet another opportunity to show that the mistakes he made in the summer of 2015 while playing at Arkansas were long behind him. Those who know him best aren’t betting against him.

“If he gets in an [NBA] camp, JaCorey will figure out a way to outwork everybody else,” said Middle Tennessee assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton, who spent considerable time helping Williams refine his raw talent into a multi-faceted skill set. “He’s just got to get in the right situation.

“Portsmouth was a testament to that fact. He went there with something to prove, and he led the whole thing in scoring. If he got to Chicago [and the NBA Draft Combine], I think he’d play really well there. He thinks he’s the best guy on the court every single time he plays.”

Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis echoes those thoughts as well.

“He plays with great edge,” Williams said. “The game might not be going well for him early, but he can right himself midstream and get right back going. When we play teams from high-level conferences, JaCorey thinks he’s the best player on the floor every time. And that spills over to his teammates.”

When Williams thinks back to the summer of 2015, he might remember it as the worst time in his life. The wounds were self-inflicted, too. Williams was arrested for passing counterfeit money and also investigated for an assault in a Fayetteville, Ark. nightclub. Though the counterfeit charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor, the damage had been done. Arkansas coach Mike Anderson had little choice but to kick Williams off his team.

Enter Davis, who had heard about Williams’ travails and decided to inquire as to whether they were indicative of the player’s character, or just aberrations. As Davis watched Williams on film, he saw a live-wire athlete who needed to pack on a few pounds of muscle and learn some fundamentals, but otherwise could be a difference maker.

Davis and his staff vetted Williams as though he were a candidate for public office. First Hamilton called his friend Chris Monroe, who had coached Williams in AAU ball.

“You’ve known me for years,” Monroe told Hamilton. “I would not vouch for JaCorey if I didn’t think he’d represent your program and coach Davis the right way.”

Next came a meeting with Williams’ parents. “His mom owns a couple of restaurants,” Hamilton said. “So you knew he came from a good, hard-working family. That made us feel good.”

Arkansas coaches were called, too. “Each one had a different perspective,” Hamilton said. “But basically, the story was that young, immature guys can sometimes make mistakes.”