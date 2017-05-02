Houston Rockets come out firing, embarrass San Antonio Spurs in shocking series opener

SAN ANTONIO -- It was the kind of undressing that was more than two decades in the making.

Back in 1995, the last time these two teams met in the playoffs, Hakeem Olajuwon faked one way, then another, spun this way and then that, went up and under, over and around, and left the thoroughly befuddled David Robinson twisted into pretzel knots in one of the great whippings in NBA history.

That was one man, one set of moves.

This was the Dream Shake Revisited and Reloaded, humiliation times a dozen, practically a chorus line that twirled and juked by the Spurs and high-kicked as if they were actually basketball-playing Rockettes.

One game, the Rockets will tell themselves, a caution to not get too far ahead in the story after delivering a 126-99 thumping on Monday night in the series opener at the AT&T Center.

One game, the Spurs will say, as if to convince themselves that they were not beaten in every facet of the game and from every angle on the court.

Sure, it could all turn around over the twists and turns of the next two weeks. Perhaps it could change by Game 2.

The Spurs can remind themselves they won Game 1 in the same round of the playoffs a year ago against Oklahoma City and wound up losing the series in six.

But for such a turnabout, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is going to have to come up with more right answers than a perfect SAT score.