Numbers preview: Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

Four down, 12 to go.

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the league all season. But that was the case last year too. And as we saw in The 2016 Finals, being the best team doesn't matter if you don't finish the job.

After sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and getting a full week off, the Warriors will face the only team that has beat them in the last seven weeks (20 games).

The Utah Jazz have taken a big step forward this season, with an improved offense, improved depth, an better record in close games, and a Game 7 win on the road. A series vs. the Warriors is another opportunity for growth.

3:03 Play Who will prevail in the Warriors-Jazz series?

If they're going to be more than a speed bump on the Warriors' path back to The Finals, they'll need to slow down the No. 1 offense of the regular season or score against the No. 1 defense of the first round.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for Warriors-Jazz, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Golden State Warriors (67-15)

First round: Beat Portland in four games.

Pace: 104.9 (1)

OffRtg: 114.6 (3)

DefRtg: 96.3 (1)

NetRtg: +18.3 (1)

