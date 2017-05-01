2017 NBA Playoffs
2017 NBA Playoffs

Numbers preview: Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

John Schuhmann

John Schuhmann NBA.com

May 1, 2017 11:12 AM ET

The Warriors boasted the best first-quarter offense in the first round of the playoffs.

Four down, 12 to go.

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the league all season. But that was the case last year too. And as we saw in The 2016 Finals, being the best team doesn't matter if you don't finish the job.

After sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and getting a full week off, the Warriors will face the only team that has beat them in the last seven weeks (20 games).

The Utah Jazz have taken a big step forward this season, with an improved offense, improved depth, an better record in close games, and a Game 7 win on the road. A series vs. the Warriors is another opportunity for growth.

3:03
Who will prevail in the Warriors-Jazz series?

If they're going to be more than a speed bump on the Warriors' path back to The Finals, they'll need to slow down the No. 1 offense of the regular season or score against the No. 1 defense of the first round.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for Warriors-Jazz, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes
OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions
DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions
NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Golden State Warriors (67-15)

First round: Beat Portland in four games.
Pace: 104.9 (1)
OffRtg: 114.6 (3)
DefRtg: 96.3 (1)
NetRtg: +18.3 (1)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Utah: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
Playoffs: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Warriors first round notes:


Utah Jazz (51-31)

First round: Beat LA Clippers in seven games.
Pace: 91.8 (13)
OffRtg: 108.0 (7)
DefRtg: 106.2 (7)
NetRtg: +1.8 (6)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Golden State: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
Playoffs: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Jazz first round notes:


The matchup

Season series: Warriors won 2-1 (1-1 at Golden State)
Dec. 8 @ UTA - Warriors 106, Jazz 99
Dec. 20 @ GSW - Warriors 104, Jazz 74
Apr. 10 @ GSW - Jazz 105, Warriors 99

Pace: 97.5
GSW OffRtg: 106.9 (10th vs. UTA)
UTA OffRtg: 94.0 (25th vs. GSW)

Matchup notes:

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.