LeBron James jokingly grabs beer during Game 1 of Clevland Cavaliers-Toronto Raptors series

May 1, 2017 9:58 PM ET

With the Cleveland Cavaliers comfortable ahead Monday night, we can assume thousands of fans at Quicken Loans Arena were enjoying a beer or two.

LeBron James nearly joined them.

During the third quarter, James was fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka on a fastbreak. James missed the easy and-one layup and strolled over to the sideline, clearly upset with himself. That's when he briefly grabbed a beer from one of the vendors and pretended to take a sip.

The crowd (and J.R. Smith) loved it.

James finished with 35 points as the Cavs beat the Raptors 116-105 in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

