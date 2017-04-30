Paul Pierce says goodbye after a 19-year NBA career

Paul Pierce's 19-year NBA career came to an end at the final buzzer of the Los Angeles Clippers' first round loss against the Utah Jazz. The 39-year-old forward had six points and three rebounds in 21 minutes for the Clippers. He averaged 11.1 minutes in the series.
But "The Truth" left Sunday's game with a lot of love from social media.
#TheTruth@paulpierce34 walks off...#ThisIsWhyWePlaypic.twitter.com/B7apRDgMe8— NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2017
Farewell, @paulpierce34— NBA.com (@NBAcom) April 30, 2017
10X All-Star
4X All-NBA
2008 NBA champion
2008 Finals NBA
26,397 career points (15th) pic.twitter.com/P8mA4g5s2M
Congrats to The Truth @paulpierce34 on ONE hell of a career! #FutureHOF— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 30, 2017
From @KobeBryant to Kevin Garnett, NBA legends say farewell to @PaulPierce34pic.twitter.com/TSPvCbimjN— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 30, 2017
Farewell to a legend.@paulpierce34 walks off. pic.twitter.com/lR7JcW2mNR— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 30, 2017
Congrats on a hall of fame career @paulpierce34#truth#HOF— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 30, 2017