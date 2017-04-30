Paul Pierce says goodbye after a 19-year NBA career

Paul Pierce's 19-year NBA career came to an end at the final buzzer of the Los Angeles Clippers' first round loss against the Utah Jazz. The 39-year-old forward had six points and three rebounds in 21 minutes for the Clippers. He averaged 11.1 minutes in the series.

But "The Truth" left Sunday's game with a lot of love from social media.

Farewell, @paulpierce34



10X All-Star

4X All-NBA

2008 NBA champion

2008 Finals NBA

26,397 career points (15th) pic.twitter.com/P8mA4g5s2M — NBA.com (@NBAcom) April 30, 2017