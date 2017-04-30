2017 NBA Playoffs
2017 NBA Playoffs

Paul Pierce says goodbye after a 19-year NBA career

NBA.com staff reports

Apr 30, 2017 8:12 PM ET

Paul Pierce gets the last bucket of his career with and-one opportunity.

Paul Pierce's 19-year NBA career came to an end at the final buzzer of the Los Angeles Clippers' first round loss against the Utah Jazz. The 39-year-old forward had six points and three rebounds in 21 minutes for the Clippers. He averaged 11.1 minutes in the series.

But "The Truth" left Sunday's game with a lot of love from social media. 

Paul Pierce says goodbye to Boston

