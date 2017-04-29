2017 NBA Playoffs
Numbers preview: San Antonio Spurs (2) vs. Houston Rockets (3)

John Schuhmann

John Schuhmann NBA.com

Apr 29, 2017 10:34 PM ET

The Spurs were virtually unbeatable in their first-round series with the Grizzlies when Patty Mills and Kawhi Leonard were on the court together.

For the last few months, the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have been on a collision course for a meeting in the conference semifinals. They've been the second and third best teams in the Western Conference for most of the season, and though the Memphis Grizzlies made things a little interesting for the Spurs in the first round, there was never much doubt we'd see these teams meet in the postseason for the first time in 22 years.

Amazingly, the Rockets are the only Western Conference franchise the Spurs haven't played (or beaten) in the playoffs under Gregg Popovich.

 

The Spurs have home-court advantage, but do the Rockets have a higher ceiling? They took care of the Oklahoma City Thunder in just five games, even though they didn't shoot particularly well. The Spurs shot very well, even though they're the anti-Rockets in regard to shot selection.

This series will be contrast in styles, but also another matchup of MVP candidates. These were two of the league's best three teams this season, but only one will make it to the final four.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for just the fourth postseason meeting of these Texas teams, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes
OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions
DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions
NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

San Antonio Spurs (61-21)

First round: Beat Memphis in six games.
Pace: 88.2 (15)
OffRtg: 116.8 (1)
DefRtg: 107.3 (9)
NetRtg: +9.5 (2)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Rockets:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
Playoffs:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Spurs first round notes:


Houston Rockets (55-27)

First round: Beat Oklahoma City in five games.
Pace: 101.3 (3)
OffRtg: 109.7 (5)
DefRtg: 104.3 (6)
NetRtg: +5.4 (4)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. San Antonio:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
Playoffs:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Rockets postseason notes:


The matchup

Season series:Spurs won 3-1 (2-0 in Houston)
Nov. 9 @ SAS - Rockets 101, Spurs 99
Nov. 12 @ HOU - Spurs 106, Rockets 100
Dec. 20 @ HOU - Spurs 102, Rockets 100
Mar. 6 @ SAS - Spurs 112, Rockets 110

Pace: 98.4
SAS OffRtg: 107.5 (12th vs. HOU)
HOU OffRtg: 103.5 (9th vs. SAS)

Matchup notes:

John Schuhmann is a staff writer for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

