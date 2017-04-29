Numbers preview: San Antonio Spurs (2) vs. Houston Rockets (3)

The Spurs have home-court advantage, but do the Rockets have a higher ceiling? They took care of the Oklahoma City Thunder in just five games, even though they didn't shoot particularly well. The Spurs shot very well, even though they're the anti-Rockets in regard to shot selection.

This series will be contrast in styles, but also another matchup of MVP candidates. These were two of the league's best three teams this season, but only one will make it to the final four.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for just the fourth postseason meeting of these Texas teams, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

San Antonio Spurs (61-21)

First round: Beat Memphis in six games.

Pace: 88.2 (15)

OffRtg: 116.8 (1)

DefRtg: 107.3 (9)

NetRtg: +9.5 (2)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Rockets:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Playoffs:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups