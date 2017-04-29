Numbers preview: Cleveland Cavaliers (2) vs. Toronto Raptors (3)

The Cleveland Cavaliers' defense remains a question mark and they didn't play their best basketball against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2017 playoffs. But they still got through with another sweep, the first step toward defending their 2016 championship.

The next step should be tougher.

The Cavs are 28-4 in Eastern Conference playoff games since LeBron James returned to Cleveland. Two of those losses were in Toronto last year, but James didn't seen that as a adverse situation.

These Raptors are different than the team the Cavs beat in last year's conference finals. Having made a couple of rotation upgrades at the trade deadline, this Toronto team is more versatile and better defensively. It is, arguably, the best team in franchise history. And after some early-series struggles, the Raptors took care of business in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Of course, that doesn't mean that will be good enough to beat James and the defending champs four times in seven games. But maybe this is the year James, after six straight trips, finally exits the postseason before The Finals.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for Cavs-Raptors, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31)

First round: Beat Indiana in four games.

Pace: 97.6 (7)

OffRtg: 115.9 (2)

DefRtg: 111.0 (13)

NetRtg: +4.9 (5)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Toronto:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Playoffs:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups