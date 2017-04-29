2017 NBA Playoffs
Numbers preview: Cleveland Cavaliers (2) vs. Toronto Raptors (3)

Apr 29, 2017

The Raptors are the lone Eastern Conference team to have much playoff success against the Cavaliers since LeBron James returned in 2014.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' defense remains a question mark and they didn't play their best basketball against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2017 playoffs. But they still got through with another sweep, the first step toward defending their 2016 championship.

The next step should be tougher.

The Cavs are 28-4 in Eastern Conference playoff games since LeBron James returned to Cleveland. Two of those losses were in Toronto last year, but James didn't seen that as a adverse situation.

These Raptors are different than the team the Cavs beat in last year's conference finals. Having made a couple of rotation upgrades at the trade deadline, this Toronto team is more versatile and better defensively. It is, arguably, the best team in franchise history. And after some early-series struggles, the Raptors took care of business in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Of course, that doesn't mean that will be good enough to beat James and the defending champs four times in seven games. But maybe this is the year James, after six straight trips, finally exits the postseason before The Finals.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for Cavs-Raptors, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31)

First round: Beat Indiana in four games.
Pace: 97.6 (7)
OffRtg: 115.9 (2)
DefRtg: 111.0 (13)
NetRtg: +4.9 (5)

Cavs first round notes:


Toronto Raptors (51-31)

First round: Beat Milwaukee in six games.
Pace: 92.5 (11)
OffRtg: 101.5 (14)
DefRtg: 100.7 (2)
NetRtg: +0.8 (7)

Raptors postseason notes:


The matchup

Season series:Cavs won 3-1 (2-0 in Toronto)
Oct. 28 @ TOR - Cavs 94, Raptors 91
Nov. 15 @ CLE - Cavs 121, Raptors 117
Dec. 5 @ TOR - Cavs 116, Raptors 112
Apr. 12 @ CLE - Raptors 98, Cavs 83

Pace: 96.9
CLE OffRtg: 106.0 (11th vs. TOR)
TOR OffRtg: 108.6 (16th vs. CLE)

Matchup notes:

