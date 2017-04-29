Numbers preview: No. 1 Boston Celtics face off vs. No. 4 Washington Wizards in East semifinals

Statistically, the Boston Celtics were the worst No. 1 seed in the last 38 years. And then they lost their first two playoff games at home.

But four straight wins have the Celtics in the conference semifinals for the first time under Brad Stevens. And here they'll meet a team with which they've developed a little bit of a rivalry.

The Washington Wizards are back in the conference semifinals for the second time in three years. Like the Celtics, they struggled a bit against a lesser team in the first round, but took care of business in Game 6 on the road.

The home team won all four regular season meetings between the Celtics and Wizards, two teams led by All-Star point guards who are very different in the way they play and drive their team.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for Celtics-Wizards, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Boston Celtics (53-29)

First round: Beat Chicago in six games.

Pace: 94.5 (9)

OffRtg: 108.9 (6)

DefRtg: 102.6 (4)

NetRtg: +6.3 (3)

