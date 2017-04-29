2017 NBA Playoffs
Numbers preview: No. 1 Boston Celtics face off vs. No. 4 Washington Wizards in East semifinals

John Schuhmann

John Schuhmann NBA.com

Apr 29, 2017 1:40 PM ET

Isaiah Thomas' 111 points were the most scored against the Wizards this season.

Statistically, the Boston Celtics were the worst No. 1 seed in the last 38 years. And then they lost their first two playoff games at home.

But four straight wins have the Celtics in the conference semifinals for the first time under Brad Stevens. And here they'll meet a team with which they've developed a little bit of a rivalry.

The Washington Wizards are back in the conference semifinals for the second time in three years. Like the Celtics, they struggled a bit against a lesser team in the first round, but took care of business in Game 6 on the road.

The home team won all four regular season meetings between the Celtics and Wizards, two teams led by All-Star point guards who are very different in the way they play and drive their team.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for Celtics-Wizards, with links to let you dive in and explore more.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes
OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions
DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions
NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Boston Celtics (53-29)

First round: Beat Chicago in six games.
Pace: 94.5 (9)
OffRtg: 108.9 (6)
DefRtg: 102.6 (4)
NetRtg: +6.3 (3)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Washington:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
Playoffs:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Celtics first round notes:


Washington Wizards (49-33)

First round: Beat Atlanta in six games.
Pace: 101.3 (5)
OffRtg: 106.0 (10)
DefRtg: 103.5 (5)
NetRtg: +2.5 (6)

Regular season:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
vs. Boston:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups
Playoffs:Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups


Wizards first round notes:


The matchup

Season series:Series tied 2-2 (Home team won all four games)
Nov. 9 @ WAS - Wizards 118, Celtics 93
Jan. 11 @ BOS - Celtics 117, Wizards 108
Jan. 24 @ WAS - Wizards 123, Celtics 108
Mar. 20 @ BOS - Celtics 110, Wizards 102

Pace: 99.8
BOS OffRtg: 108.8 (11th vs. WAS)
WAS OffRtg: 111.4 (6th vs. BOS)

Matchup notes:

