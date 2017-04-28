Kawhi Leonard paints another (quiet) playoff masterpiece in Game 6 clincher

MEMPHIS -- It does get a bit repetitious, doesn’t it? This MVP, best-player talk. It’ll all be settled soon at the NBA Awards Show on TNT come June 26. You say James Harden, someone else says Russell Westbrook, a know-it-all says LeBron James. And on and on.

What say one of the greatest coaches in NBA history?

“Kawhi Leonard, in my opinion, is the best player in the league right now.”

Gregg Popovich might be a little biased, of course, although he does bring plenty of credibility in these matters, having seen greatness through the prism of coaching on Olympic teams, NBA championship teams and lasting through several NBA eras.

He also had a courtside seat for the six-game first-round playoff series between his Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies, which allowed him to behold the spectacle of Leonard while the small forward enhanced his own reputation for being a tornado on offense and defense. That is what’s at the heart of any praise of Leonard: His candle burns at both ends, and the defeated Grizzlies bear the first-degree scars to prove it.

Leonard finished off Memphis with 29 points by once again being a handful in the final moments of Game 6 on Thursday, when San Antonio pulled away. But he also added three steals, gave the Grizzlies fits by playing solid man-to-man defense and did so while also bailing out beaten teammates. For the series, Leonard averaged 31.2 points per game, two steals per game and logged 37.7 minutes per game of exhausting double-duty. That would wear out some players, yet Leonard was the most energetic and freshest player on the floor in fourth quarters.

The Spurs’ move to the Western Conference semifinals – where they’ll meet the Houston Rockets – will stir best-player talk once again (with Leonard taking on Harden). Back on March 6, during the height of MVP-mania, Leonard popped Harden’s campaign with a brilliant and signature sequence that embodied what Leonard is all about.

In the final seconds of the Spurs’ come-from-behind win, Leonard swished a 3-pointer off the dribble for the lead, then pinned Harden’s layup against the glass on the next play. The replays went viral.That offense-defense balance speaks loudly for Leonard, whose Spurs finished this season with a better record than Harden’s Rockets, Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder or LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Yet Leonard could finish behind all three when the MVP announcement comes.

Sometimes popularity and profile play indirect roles in these matters, and in that situation, Leonard loses rather big -- to his satisfaction. Few, if any, Kawhi commercials run in heavy rotation. There aren’t legions of social media types singing his praises. He doesn’t have a gimmick like a beard (Harden) or a snarl (Westbrook) or a self-given royal nickname (King James) although he is the last NBA player still rocking cornrows. In these regards, he’s built like the last Spurs MVP winner, Tim Duncan, in that he speaks softly, is willing to deflect attention and anxious to do his job and go home.

When told of Popovich’s comments Thursday, here was Leonard’s reply:

“Well, I didn’t really hear him say that, but as I’ve said before, I’m not trying to be the best player, I’m trying to be the best team. I don’t even think about it.”