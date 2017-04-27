ESPN's Dave McMenamin on LeBron James & Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers beat writer Dave McMenamin stops by to talk about the new book he co-wrote with Brian Windhorst, "Return of the King", which chronicles the Cavaliers' historic comeback during the 2016 NBA Finals. We discuss the evolving legacy of LeBron James, how his mindset compares to Kobe Bryant, the power structure in Cleveland, the 2017 NBA playoffs, and much more.

