Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook hasn't thought about his contract situation

The day after the most extraordinary season of his career was apparently too soon for Russell Westbrook to start pondering his contract future with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook, still smarting from being eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Rockets a night earlier, said he has yet to consider signing a long-term contract extension with the Thunder.

With his first child on the way and no pressure to make any decisions on his contract right away, Westbrook is signed through the 2017-18 season, the superstar point guard will take his time plotting for the future ...