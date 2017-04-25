Report: Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo preparing to try and play in Game 5

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo is preparing to make an attempt at playing in Game 5 on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Vertical Sources: Chicago's Rajon Rondo preparing to attempt to play in Game 5 against Boston. Final decision TBD, but there's chance. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2017

Rondo missed the last two games with a broken right thumb. Doctors initially told the veteran point guard he'd be sidelined for "a couple of weeks" due to the thumb fracture.

The Bulls have lost both games since Rondo went down after leading the series 2-0 against the top-seeded Celtics. Coach Fred Hoiberg announced earlier on Monday that Isaiah Canaan would get the keys to start. Canaan poured in 13 points and three assists off the bench in Chicago's Game 4 loss.