NBA Soundsystem -- NBA Playoffs Fasion Review, Origins of 'Rip City' & 2017 NBA Draft Lookahead

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Ballard NBA writer Chris Ballard shares insight about coach Monty Williams, who he profiled for Sports Illustrated earlier this month

Kick'N It Chris "COSeezy" Strachan takes a look at what NBA players are wearing and listening to during the NBA playoffs

Origins of "Rip City" Trail Blazers broadcaster Jim Barnett tells the story of how Portland earned the nickname "Rip City"

NBA Next NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper breaks down some of the top NBA prospects for the 2017 NBA Draft



