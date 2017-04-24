NBA Soundsystem -- NBA Playoffs Fasion Review, Origins of 'Rip City' & 2017 NBA Draft Lookahead

NBA.com Staff

Apr 25, 2017 9:28 AM ET

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

  • Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Ballard
  • Kick'N It
    • Chris "COSeezy" Strachan takes a look at what NBA players are wearing and listening to during the NBA playoffs
  • Origins of "Rip City"
    • Trail Blazers broadcaster Jim Barnett tells the story of how Portland earned the nickname "Rip City"
  • NBA Next
    • NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper breaks down some of the top NBA prospects for the 2017 NBA Draft

* * *

