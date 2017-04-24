NBA Soundsystem -- NBA Playoffs Fasion Review, Origins of 'Rip City' & 2017 NBA Draft Lookahead

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:
- Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Ballard
- NBA writer Chris Ballard shares insight about coach Monty Williams, who he profiled for Sports Illustrated earlier this month
- Kick'N It
- Chris "COSeezy" Strachan takes a look at what NBA players are wearing and listening to during the NBA playoffs
- Origins of "Rip City"
- Trail Blazers broadcaster Jim Barnett tells the story of how Portland earned the nickname "Rip City"
- NBA Next
- NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper breaks down some of the top NBA prospects for the 2017 NBA Draft
* * *
