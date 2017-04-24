David Fizdale's rant joins long, storied history of coaches taking up for their teams

“You do it to show your team, hey, we’re fighting; we’re not dead,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said Friday. “And then rally the troops back home. That’s the good side of it. The bad side of it is, you’ve got to pay a lot of money (after). And the NBA’s right. There’s always two flips to it. But, obviously, something worked. Was it worth $30,000? Everybody’s got to make that personal choice.”

Occasionally the moments are funny. Hall of Fame Coach Dick Motta was, in 1978, coaching the Washington Bullets, then up 3-1 over the heavily favored Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference finals. A reporter, jumping the gun, was said to have asked Motta how it felt to be in The Finals? Motta, noting his team had not yet reached The Finals, uttered the line, “the opera ain’t over until the fat lady sings.” He’d heard that line a few weeks earlier, uttered by San Antonio sportswriter and TV anchor Dan Cook during the Spurs’ semifinal series with the Bullets, and repurposed it. (Motta recalled the circumstances in a Q&A some years ago.)Jackson was the best ever at using playoff news conferences to drive home points of emphasis to the referees -- the ones working the next game -- by crushing the refs who’d worked the last game. While with the Chicago Bulls, he sparred with Pat Riley, who was then coaching the New York Knicks. No wallflower himself, Riley said during a Chicago-New York playoff series that Michael Jordan got all the calls; Jackson responded by saying that Patrick Ewing traveled every time he touched the ball.

After Reggie Miller blatantly pushed off of Jordan in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in 1998, clearing himself to hit a game-winning 3-pointer, Jackson said the final moments were “Munich, ‘72, revisited,” referring to the controversial (and, many in the United States still believe, illegal) last-second victory by the Soviet Union over the U.S. men’s team in the gold medal game.

In 2002, when his Lakers met the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference finals, Jackson went all in. He engaged in seemingly daily rants about the Kings’ big men flopping against Shaquille O’Neal. After Game 2 of the series, when Shaq got three charging fouls against him, Jackson basically questioned the manhood of the refs working the game, which was in Sacramento.

“You've got to give some latitude to referees being in an environment like that,” Jackson said. “It's always a question, as to what type of a group you send to a situation like Sacramento, where it's a bandbox, where there are intense pressures. I'm sure we're going to see a stronger crew in L.A.”

Jackson was only following the time-honored tradition of the man many believed was, until Jackson won 11 titles as a coach, the greatest ever to work the sidelines -- Hall of Fame Coach Red Auerbach, whose Boston Celtics won 11 titles in 13 seasons. Auerbach received multiple fines over his years for his caustic remarks to and about officials to the media, and was suspended for three games in 1961 after being ejected in consecutive games.

Phil Jackson was no stranger to airing his comments about officiating in postgame news conferences.

The intent in all of this, of course -- from Auerbach to Jackson to Fizdale -- is to plant a seed in the minds of the next group of referees, to have them think twice before blowing the whistle, to put doubt and/or suggestions in their heads. But if it is understandable from the coaches’ point of view, it nonetheless feeds a narrative that all too many fans buy into easily -- that the officials are incompetent and/or cheating. The cheating, of course, only is against their favored team, never for it.

There is an element of kabuki theatre in what the coaches say, too, but that nuance is almost always lost on fans. And the Jacksonian rants took their toll.

Even if fans didn’t think the refs were cheating, they’d find secret co-conspirators in the form of the broadcast networks, whose unyielding desires to have longer playoff series clearly were passed down from the league to its officials.

But with rare exceptions, Commissioner David Stern, who ruled with authority in all matters involving his league, often had a lighter touch toward coaches who fulminated postgame. The league didn’t want to overreact, knowing the pressure that all coaches face in the playoffs, even as it knew the corrosive effect of the constant carping.

As the game continued to focus on the talents of the players, and their reputations continued to grow in the 1980s and ‘90s, the league didn’t want to draw attention away from the floor by issuing large fines and suspensions on coaches. Stern’s successor, Adam Silver, has addressed the issue more subtly, increasing transparency in how the league monitors its refs’ performance through tools like the Last Two Minute report, and through making its Replay Center referee and supervisor feeds available in every arena.

And, sometimes, we have to allow that coaches just lose it, and are genuinely angry.

“In college,” Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan said Thursday. “It happened in college. Like Fiz, I had to pay for it, too.”

Playoff games are also different because the two teams know so much about one another, leading to a lot more contact as players anticipate what their opponents are going to do, and try to beat them to their favorite spots on the floor.

“All the coaches do is sit around and watch tape,” Donovan said. “The players know everybody’s plays and what they’re running. They know what’s coming. And you’re trying to get every possible little advantage you can. And sometimes for the officials, it’s really, really hard to officiate the games, and they try to do their best job.”

There’s a reason the time between the end of a game and when the media can speak with coaches and players is specifically called the “cooling off” period. Every professional sport requires a physical and mental sacrifice that almost no human is capable of giving. Having achieved that, these highly competitive people are then put in conflict against one another, on a public stage, for several hours. Emotions are scraped raw -- especially in the playoffs, the culmination of months, something years, of work and dedication. And then, just a few minutes after being at that apogee, we ask the participants to summarize their emotions and experiences. Most do it very well. Fizdale does it very well.

Most of the time.

“Your adrenaline is out of control,” D’Antoni said. “Either bad or good. Even after wins. You’re tired and your emotions are raw. It has happened in the past and it will happen again, because that’s just human nature.”

And, it plays well back home.

Fizdale is already a hero in Memphis (literally; look at this headline). He got a standing ovation at FedEx Forum when he came out for Game 3 Thursday. T-shirts, of course, quickly followed. And the Grizzlies shot 24 free throws in Saturday’s win to San Antonio’s 17.

Meanwhile, the Bulls’ Fred Hoiberg thinks Isaiah Thomas carries the ball every time down the floor.

Take that for data.

