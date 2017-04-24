Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant cleared to return for Game 4 against Portland Trail Blazers

Warriors forward Kevin Durant is cleared to return for tonight's Game 4 against the Blazers (10:30 ET, TNT) after missing the previous two games with a strained left calf. Per reports, he will not have any restrictions on his playing time.

Durant scored 32 points in the series opener, a 121-109 victory. The Warriors have survived without their leading scorer over the past two outings, beating the Blazers by 29 and six points to take a 3-0 series lead.

The Warriors will be without head coach Steve Kerr, who is out indefinitely as he deals with a recurring illness related to back surgery in 2015, and reserves Sean Livingston (right index finger/hand) and Matt Barnes (right foot/ankle).