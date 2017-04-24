Chicago Bulls to start Isaiah Canaan in Game 5 at Boston

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Bulls will start seldom-used point guard Isaiah Canaan in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed the lineup switch on Monday.

The Bulls are in a desperate spot after back-to-back losses at home. The offense has struggled in a big way with Rajon Rondo sidelined the past two games because of a broken right thumb, and the series is now tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 at Boston on Wednesday.

Canaan scored 13 points in 34 minutes and did his best to try to stay with Celtics star Isaiah Thomas in Sunday's 104-95 loss. The Bulls turned to him late in the first quarter after struggling starter Jerian Grant got yanked and Michael Carter-Williams picked up two fouls.