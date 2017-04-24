Austin Rivers to return for Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Clippers will be getting reserve guard Austin Rivers back for Game 5 against the Utah Jazz.

Coach Doc Rivers said his son's minutes would be restricted when the first-round series resumes on Tuesday night at Staples Center. The best-of-7 contest is tied 2-2.

The younger Rivers has been sidelined since March 30 with a strained left hamstring. He averaged career highs of 12.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists during the regular season.

"His dribble penetration has been huge for us this year and I don't even know if he can do that," the coach said. "I don't look at him returning being what he was right before he left, but at least we have another warm body and that's nice."

The Clippers are without Blake Griffin for the rest of the playoffs after he injured his right big toe in Game 3.