Washington Wizards work to avoid war of words against Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA — Words without actions to back them up are of no use to John Wall.

That’s why the Washington Wizards’ All-Star point guard is doing his best to enjoy the competitive banter between his team and the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round playoff series, but not go overboard in a war of the words.

It doesn’t matter if it’s his personal back and forth with Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder or the verbal fire lobbed back and forth by Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap and Wizards counterpart Markieff Morris, Wall is making sure his team keeps it all in perspective with a 2-1 series lead and critical Game 4 on tap for Monday night at Philips Arena.

“It’s a lot of guys in this series who haven’t been in this position before,” Wall said. “This is what good teams deal with all the time, the national exposure, those two teams at that one time with the whole world watching. And you just have to keep playing. Everybody is going to do and say things to try and bait you at a time like this and you have to resist that urge to make it about that, to make it a one-on-one matchup. You have to play to the edge but not fall over the edge and turn this into something it’s not.”

Wall and Schroder have been in that spotlight since the start of the series, their mutual agitation society meeting carrying over from dust ups during previous games during the regular season and past seasons.

But Wall knows the danger involved with trying to turn the gamesmanship within the game into something more significant than what it really should be in this setting.

“Everybody keeps saying me and Schroder are going back and forth but it’s not some one-on-one battle,” Wall said after the Wizards’ practice Sunday at Georgia Tech. “It’s not me against anybody. I’m doing whatever I can to help my team win, and that’s scoring, getting guys involved and playing defense. Last game we didn’t do that as a whole, starting with me, and that’s why we lost.”

Well, that combined with a monstrous start by the Hawks, who were clearly energized by the desperation of their situation and a home crowd eager to throw some fuel on the home team’s fire.

The Hawks responded appropriately for a team desperate to avoid a 3-0 series deficit, which is exactly what Wizards coach Scott Brooks expected. The chatter, Brooks said, was also expected.