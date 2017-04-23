Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert could return for Game 4

The Western Conference first-round matchup between the Jazz and Clippers could have a revolving-door feel Sunday for Game 4, with Blake Griffin out and Rudy Gobert possibly back in.

The Jazz center suffered a hyperextended knee on the first play of the series and missed the next two, but had his condition upgraded twice overnight, from "doubtful" on Saturday to "questionable" on Sunday morning, hours before Game 4.

This is significant for a few reasons: The Clippers will be short-handed for as long as they're in the playoffs, and the Jazz could use a boost as they find themselves down 2-1 in the best-of-seven.

Gobert's absence has been costly, despite Utah winning Game 1. The Clippers have attacked the basket constantly and come away with solid results; Gobert is the NBA's premier shot-blocker and also solid on the boards, getting nearly 13 per game during the season.

Gobert did not participate in his team's morning practice Sunday and was held out of full-scale practices since the injury. However, he apparently informed team officials that his condition has improved somewhat drastically, the only reason the Jazz would issue a pair of upgrades.