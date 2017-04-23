Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert returns to lineup for Game 4

After missing all but 11 seconds of the first round, Rudy Gobert was declared good to go for Game 4 against the Clippers.

The Jazz center came up lame on the very first play of Game 1 with a hyper-extended knee and missed the next two games, both of which the Jazz lost. But Gobert's condition improved over the last 24 hours and received not one, but three upgrades: doubtful, questionable and then cleared.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said prior to Sunday's game that he didn't have any minutes restrictions in mind, that he'd allow Gobert's performance and comfort dictate playing time.

"I am going to wait and see to determine any of that. It will be predicated on where he is. It's just going to depend on how he is. It's going to depend on fatigue. Obviously, if he plays, he's playing because he's safe, but he's not going to be 100 percent. If he does play, who knows whether he'll be effective or not."

Gobert is perhaps the NBA's premier shot-blocker and also gets 12.8 rebounds a game, in addition to being more of a focus within the Jazz offense. Without him in the first three games, the Clippers attacked the rim repeatedly, to good success. But the Clippers have their own issues: Blake Griffin is done for the playoffs with an injured big toe.