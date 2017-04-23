2017 NBA Playoffs
Jusuf Nurkic won't play for Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 vs. the Golden State Warriors

ANNE M. PETERSON | The Associated Press

Apr 23, 2017 5:48 PM ET

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Jusuf Nurkic won't play for the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Nurkic missed the final seven games of the regular season and the first two playoff games at Golden State because of a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg.

He returned for Saturday night's 119-113 Portland loss in Game 3, putting up two points and 11 rebounds in under 17 minutes of play.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters on Sunday that Nurkic was tender after the game but did not do further damage.

The Warriors lead the series 3-0.

