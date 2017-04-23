Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley fined $25K for exchange with fan

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Rockets guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for a post-game exchange with a fan Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Beverley and the fan -- identified as Stuart Scaramucci, son of a Thunder minority owner -- first had a run-in when Beverley fell out of bounds in the second quarter of Game 3. The pair traded words and Beverley was walked away by referee Scott Foster.

When the Thunder’s 115-113 win was over, Beverley, who was not in the game at the time, approached the fan again and another exchange took place. Teammate Sam Dekker walked Beverley away.

Beverley did not comment on the incident at Saturday’s practice, saying he would let the league’s investigation play out.