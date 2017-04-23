2017 NBA Playoffs
2017 NBA Playoffs

Houston Rockets' Patrick Beverley fined $25K for confronting fan

Official release

Apr 23, 2017 1:24 PM ET

NEW YORK --  Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for confronting a fan, it was announced Sunday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Rockets' 115-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 21 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

